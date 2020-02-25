Comic exhibit celebrates French fest participants

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

An exhibition highlighting Taiwan’s participation in the Angouleme International Comics Festival in France is being held at the Taiwan Comic Base in Taipei.

Hosted by the Ministry of Culture, De Taiwan a Angouleme: Le parcours de 73 pionniers de la bande dessinee (從臺灣到安古蘭：73位漫畫家的開拓之旅) is a retrospective of works by Taiwanese artists previously displayed at the festival.

Since 2012, the ministry has selected 73 comic artists to represent Taiwan at the annual event, Department of Humanities and Publications Director Chen Ying-fang (陳瑩芳) said.

In the past, local comic fans could only learn about Taiwan’s exhibit at the festival through the media or online, she said, adding that plans for a retrospective exhibition began last year.

The exhibition came after the 47th Angouleme International Comics Festival ended on Feb. 2.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those who attended the festival this year, the ministry said, adding that this year is France’s “year of comics.”

Taiwan’s exhibition at this year’s festival was titled “Passion of Taiwan Comics.”

The ministry also plans to host an event at Taiwan Comic Base every Saturday until the exhibition ends on March 22.

Talks are to be held from 3pm on Saturday, Saturday next week and on March 14.

Guest speakers are to include comic artists Li Lung-chieh (李隆杰) and Liu Chien-fan (劉倩帆), and editors Lin Yi-chun (林怡君) and Aho Huang (黃健和), among others.

French author Benoit Peeters is to host a workshop at 1pm on March 21.