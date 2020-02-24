Virus Outbreak: NCC warns stations to verify sources amid outbreak fears

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The National Communications Commission (NCC) yesterday said that it has not received any complaints about news coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that broadcast media should always verify the authenticity of information before airing it.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Saturday pledged to hold a national television station accountable for airing an interview with a caller on a political talk show on Friday.

The caller claimed to be the father of the Taiwanese businessman based in China’s Zhejiang Province who was identified as having infected a 61-year-old unlicensed taxi driver in Taichung with COVID-19. The taxi driver died of the disease.

The caller said that the public should stop stigmatizing his son.

Chen said the television station should not have aired the interview without verifying the information the caller gave first.

The commission said that it has not launched an investigation, and declined to disclose the name of the television station.

“We simply want to remind broadcast media that they are obligated to verify information before broadcasting it in news programs,” the commission said.

As the government’s disease-prevention efforts relate to public interest and national security, television news stations should adhere to government regulations and follow ethical journalistic guidelines when reporting or commenting on them, it added.

“Particularly, television news media should verify information provided by sources, even if the information is given by callers in call-in shows,” the commission said. “They should do the best they can to authenticate whether a caller is telling the truth to avoid sending the wrong message to the public and causing panic.”

The Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) states that people “who disseminate rumors or incorrect information concerning epidemic conditions of communicable diseases, resulting in damages to the public or others, shall be fined up to NT$3 million” (US$98,674).