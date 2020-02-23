Nearly 3,000 same-sex couples married last year: MOI

Staff writer, with CNA

A total of 2,939 same-sex couples, mostly female, last year married in Taiwan after it became the first nation in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage, data released yesterday by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) showed.

The majority of same-sex marriages — registered between May 24, when the legislation took effect, and the end of the year — were held in New Taipei City, Taipei and Kaohsiung, the data showed.

New Taipei City registered the most same-sex marriages, 614, followed by Taipei with 484 registrations and Kaohsiung with 396, the data showed.

Nationwide, 2,011 marriages were between female couples, while 928 marriages were between men.

Heterosexual marriages totaled 131,585, with Taiwanese couples accounting for 113,308, or 84.24 percent.

Transnational marriages in which one spouse was Taiwanese totaled 21,216, or 15.77 percent, with 9,007, or 42.45 percent, of the foreign spouses from Southeast Asia, mostly Vietnam.

The second-largest group of foreign spouses was from China, accounting for 6,698, or 31.57 percent, followed by other nations and areas at 3,880 (18.29 percent), while 1,631 spouses (7.69 percent) were from Hong Kong and Macau, the data showed.