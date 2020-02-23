Iconic Kinmen swaddles grow in popularity

Staff writer, with CNA

Kinmen County has long been known for its kaoliang liquor, but to many locals, the ultimate symbol of home is a black-and-white checkered swaddle blanket, known as a huapei (花帔).

Although historians debate the origins of the 0.5m2 cotton and linen wrap, they agree that it dates back centuries, and contains a symbolic richness in its simple design.

Every huapei contains two lead discs, representing congeniality, that are held together by an embroidered red wan (卍) symbol to repel evil spirits. All four edges of the fabric are decorated with red labels for good luck, and the checkered design is drawn from Chinese astrology.

Traditionally, these blankets were handed down through generations and often given as part of the dowry during wedding celebrations.

For Kinmen natives living on Taiwan proper, the swaddle was a way to recognize someone from home, Kinmen County Chamber of Commerce Chairman Li Yu-cheng (李有忠) said.

More recently, the huapei has grown in popularity, appearing in the works of local artists and craftspeople and becoming a subject of interest to tourists in its own right.

In Kinmen’s Jinsha Township (金沙), military veteran Lin Chiang-hsi (林相吉) used the blanket’s design as an inspiration for redecorating his grandmother’s neighborhood grocery store, turning it into a popular photography destination.

Li worked with the county’s Cultural Affairs Bureau to create a line of huapei-themed products, including picnic blankets, vacuum flasks and neckties.

They said they hope to introduce this valuable piece of Kinmen cultural heritage to a wider audience.