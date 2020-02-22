Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

EDUCATION

NTU rises in rankings

National Taiwan University (NTU) has been ranked eighth in this year’s Emerging Economies University Rankings, up two spots from last year. The rankings, compiled by the London-based Times Higher Education magazine, listed 533 universities in 47 nations. Besides Taiwan, the other nations with universities in the top 10 were China, which claimed seven of the 10 places, Russia and South Africa. China’s Tsinghua University, Peking University and Zhejiang University retained the top three spots. The number of Taiwanese universities in the rankings increased to 36 from 32 last year, with four others listed in the top 50 — Taipei Medical University (28th), National Tsing Hua University (29th), National Chiao Tung University (42nd) and National Cheng Kung University (45th). The universities were ranked based on their scores in four categories — learning environment; volume and quality of published research; level of internationalization; and relationship with the business sector.

HEALTH

Poor air quality forecast

Air quality is expected to remain poor in parts of the west of the nation until Thursday next week due to a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the Environmental Protection Administration said. The lack of wind is the result of a weakening cold air mass after temperatures nationwide rebounded on Wednesday, the agency said. From Monday to Wednesday next week, at night and in the early morning, areas south of Hsinchu and Miaoli counties could see surface temperature inversions that cause air quality in those areas to be unhealthy, it said. Temperature inversion is a reversal of the normal behavior in the troposphere, in which a layer of cool air is overlain by warmer air. It plays a major role in air quality, especially during the winter. As pollutants from vehicles and industry are emitted, the inversion traps these near ground level.

CRIME

Woman found guilty of libel

A woman surnamed Yu (游) has been found guilty of breaching Article 310 of the Criminal Code for badmouthing a man she dated, with the New Taipei District Court ruling that she should serve 30 days in prison or pay a NT$30,000 fine. Yu was accused of libel by a man surnamed Hou (侯), after Yu posted an account of a meeting with Hou on an online forum. Yu said that she met Hou — who was attending the same university — after a party and Hou had tried to date her. Yu said she had agreed to meet him for dinner, but disliked the way he conducted himself, writing: “I was astounded and just wanted to leave the restaurant.” Yu also implied that Hou was a stalker, writing: “Who would want to be a weirdo’s girlfriend,” as well as calling him “delusional” and a “pervert.”

TOURISM

Kinmen woos local firms

Representatives of local travel operators this week took in the sights of Kinmen as part of efforts to attract more tourists to the offshore county. The county is looking to build on its efforts to attract tourists by including more interactive experiences, as well as do-it-yourself activities, said Golden Universal Travel director Sun Shu-te (孫樹德), who helped organize the tour. The tour included guides with first-hand experience of Kinmen’s military history, as they have proven to be especially popular among tourists, Sun said. Kinmen County Tourism Department Director Ting Chien-kang (丁健剛) said that the local government would continue to work with travel operators to rejuvenate tourism.