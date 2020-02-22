Pan Men-an tucks into lemon dish in bid to boost sales

Staff writer, with CNA

Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) has posted a video of himself eating a dessert of lemons, ground coffee beans and brown sugar as part of efforts to promote locally grown produce after a previous campaign boosted the sale of locally grown bananas last year.

In the Facebook video, Pan — who received the highest approval rating of 22 local government heads in a CommonWealth Magazine survey last year — shares his preference for the “Western” style of eating lemons.

At the beginning of the video, Pan appears hesitant about eating the slices of lemon dusted with ground coffee beans and brown sugar when he says the best way to eat lemon slices is to stain them with salt.

“Salted lemon slices are the best, no joking,” Pan says.

However, as soon as he begins to sample the lemon slices, he cannot stop eating them.

A new convert to the unfamiliar way of eating lemons, Pan says: “Nice” at the end of the video.

Lemon slices dusted with coffee and sugar, a dessert which originated in Italy, are becoming a favorite in Aboriginal communities in Pingtung County, said Lee Ming-fang (李明芳), a local business operator who told Pan about the “new” way of eating lemons.

In the video, Pan promotes locally grown lemons, saying that seven out of 10 lemons sold in Taiwan are from Pingtung.

“You should try them, they are healthy and tasty,” he says, comparing the combination of lemon slices, coffee and brown sugar with expensive Italian desserts.

Pingtung County has 1,853 hectares of lemon orchards, accounting for 70 percent of orchards nationwide, Pan says in the video.

Lee said that her hometown of Zhutian (竹田) is one of the main sources of Pingtung County lemons, but local farmers have suffered from receiving meager prices for their harvests over the past two years.

By sharing this “new” way of consuming lemons, it is hoped that sales of the fruit and locally grown coffee beans would receive a boost, she said.