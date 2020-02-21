Virus Outbreak: Read wisely to avoid anxiety: doctor

By William Hetherington / Staff writer

A doctor in Hualien urged the public to exercise proper media literacy when reading news about COVID-19 after seeing an increase in the number of people seeking treatment due to anxiety over the spread of the virus.

One woman who had been treated for neurosis redeveloped symptoms, as she was severely distressed over uncertainties linked to the virus, such as whether she could buy masks every day, Chen Shao-tzu (陳紹祖), head of the addiction center at Hualien Tzu Chi General Hospital, wrote in an article published on Feb. 8 in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (sister newspaper of the Taipei Times).

The woman was unable to sleep, had tightness in her chest and trouble breathing, he said.

Another man — who had been treated for severe depression and appeared to have the condition under control — had suicidal thoughts due to the stress of having to take his parents to the hospital every day, making him afraid he would be infected, Chen said.

One man who had no prior conditions came to him asking to be given a thorough checkup to look for signs of COVID-19, saying that he had recently returned from a visit to Beijing and was worried he was infected, Chen said.

However, it turned out the man last visited China six months ago, Chen said, adding that he has seen an increasing amount of “irrational” behavior due to anxiety about the virus.

Hypochondria cases are harmful because they use up healthcare resources that should be channeled toward disease prevention, he said.

“Social media have given rise to all sorts of information online. Some of it is true, but a lot of it is aimed at attracting readers for self-promotion,” Chen said.

“The first step to make yourself at ease is to carefully choose what you listen to and read,” he said.

People with a history of psychological conditions to continue their medication, while those afraid of visiting hospitals could speak to a doctor about the possibility of home treatment, he said.