Virus Outbreak: Authorities targeting illegal taxis

Government agencies in charge of road transportation and regulating vehicles yesterday announced measures to reinforce a crackdown on unlicensed taxis, and increased fines to a maximum of NT$25 million (US$826,337) for companies and operators, and NT$500,000 for drivers while the nation fights to contain COVID-19.

The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications convened a meeting with representatives of the six special municipalities, in which they agreed to increase supervision of the sector and impose heavier fines, including the termination of operating licenses, for legal taxi firms working with unlicensed taxi drivers.

The nation’s first confirmed COVID-19 fatality was a 61-year-old unlicensed taxi driver who died on Saturday last week after transporting Taiwanese businesspeople returning from China’s Zhejiang Province, one of whom tested positive for coronavirus antibodies yesterday.

The man’s death has resulted in increased scrutiny over his employment, as the ministry said that he was likely operating an illegal taxi service with a private vehicle, nicknamed “white plate vehicles.”

The DGH also conferred with other ministry agencies, including the Civil Aeronautics Administration, which agreed to increase patrols and checks to crack down on unlicensed taxi drivers and businesses, as well as expand efforts to remove their links from messaging app Line and other platforms people use to hail drivers.

They also called for closer cooperation with taxi unions and drivers’ associations for assistance and to provide information to the government to be used in fighting the disease.

Taipei Motor Vehicles Office officials said that it would bolster checks on “white plate vehicles” and other unlicensed transportation businesses, adding that during the fight against the disease, fines would reach up to NT$25 million for companies and operators, and NT$500,000 for drivers.

For licensed taxi companies found to be illegally employing “white plate vehicles,” the maximum punishment would be the revocation of their business license, officials said.

People who report such illegal activity can receive a share of the fines of between NT$10,000 and NT$300,000, officials said, citing Article 77 of the Highway Act (公路法).

Many drivers of “white plate vehicles” operate illegally at airports, as well as major train and bus stations, or scheduled appointments via telephone, DGH officials said.

