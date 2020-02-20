Vice speaker optimistic on voting age legislation

By Peng Wan-hsin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lawmakers are likely to pass a proposal to lower the voting age to 18, despite the high threshold required to amend the Constitution, Deputy Legislative Speaker Tsai Chi-chang (蔡其昌) said yesterday.

The proposal is likely to be raised in the next legislative session — which opens tomorrow — Tsai said during an interview with Clara Chou (周玉蔻) on her radio talk show Coco Breakfast.

“I feel the chance of it being passed is very high,” Tsai added.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has long advocated for the change, and a majority of the public supports it, he said.

Moreover, it is one issue that has garnered the consensus of most political parties, he said.

That consensus would be important, as the DPP and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) would need to agree on any constitutional amendment, he added.

Asked whether he thought Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) would be replaced after President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) is sworn in on May 20 for a second term, the deputy speaker said that it was unlikely.

“The public largely supports Premier Su Tseng-chang, including those who do not generally support the DPP,” he said.

Speculation that he would be replaced by former premier Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) is not likely to come true given his good performance, Tsai Chi-chang said.

He also dismissed speculation that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) would be reassigned as a minister without portfolio after May 20.

Asked about reports in the Chinese-language media that Presidential Office Secretary-General Chen Chu (陳菊) would be appointed as Control Yuan president, Tsai Chi-chang said it was a “reasonable conclusion by the media,” as the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan would have openings.

Responding to Chou’s remark that being appointed Control Yuan president would give Chen Chu “nothing to do,” Tsai Chi-chang said that this was not true, as a portion of the legislature’s procedures has to pass through the Control Yuan, and until a constitutional amendment changing the Control Yuan’s functions is passed, the agency would continue to play a role.

Asked whether he would run for Taichung mayor, Tsai Chi-chang said that he wanted to focus on his current position and that he has no other plans.