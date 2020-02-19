Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Influenza killed 15: CDC

Fifteen people died of seasonal influenza in Taiwan last week, bringing the death toll since October last year to 90, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said yesterday. The youngest victim was a 30-year-old woman from northern Taiwan who died after being hospitalized for flu symptoms, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said in a weekly report. The woman did not seek treatment when she developed a fever in the middle of last month and was only rushed to an emergency room two days later by family members after she collapsed unconscious at home, Lin said. The woman, who did not have a prior history of chronic illnesses, died that day from complications of myocarditis caused by the influenza A virus subtype H1N1, Lin said, adding that none of the 15 people who died last week had been vaccinated and 14 had chronic diseases. CDC Epidemic Intelligence Center Deputy Director Guo Hung-wei (郭宏偉) said that from Sunday last week to Saturday, a total of 60,704 people sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms at hospitals and clinics nationwide, a decrease of 27.6 percent from the previous week.

DIPLOMACY

Ex-Pentagon man to give talk

Former US assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs Randall Schriver on Monday arrived in Taiwan and is today to deliver a speech titled “US-Taiwan Relations: Advancing Security in the Indo-Pacific Region” at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taipei, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. It is Schriver’s first overseas trip since leaving the Pentagon in December last year and he does not plan to visit other Asian nations during the trip, the ministry said. Meanwhile, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in China, the first workshop of the Global Cooperation and Training Framework, originally scheduled for next month, is to be postponed until June, the ministry said.

FISHERIES

Mauritius ban not relevant

Taiwanese long-haul fishing vessels continue to operate in and out of Mauritius without problem, despite travel restrictions put in place by the African island nation to combat COVID-19, the Fisheries Agency said on Monday. The ban does not affect fishers, because long-distance boats often operate at sea for an extended period of time, Deputy Director Wang Cheng-fang (王正芳) said. Mauritius is an important offshore base for Taiwan’s long-haul fishing fleet, welcoming about 600 Taiwanese fishing vessels each year, Wang said, adding that the agency is keeping a close eye on the situation.

SOCIETY

Good Samaritan identified

Days after Yanping Borough (延平) Warden Chen Wen-chia (陳雯嘉) said that she would like to find and thank an unidentified foreigner who was spotted cleaning up trash in a cemetery near Changhua County’s Tapu Drainage Ditch (大浦截水溝), the person has been identified as a Canadian who teaches English, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported. Adam Williams posted a message on CNA’s Facebook page saying that he was the person who cleaned up the litter. Williams said that he came upon the cemetery while he was out walking during the Lunar New Year holiday last month. “It didn’t seem right that a place like that should be full of trash, so I decided to go back and clean up some of it on my next free Saturday, which was the 15th,” he wrote. Chen yesterday said that she would get in touch with Williams and thank him.