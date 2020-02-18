Virus outbreak: Ministry data show drop in unpaid leave numbers

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of employees taking unpaid leave dropped slightly over the past month, data released yesterday by the Ministry of Labor showed.

As of Saturday, 869 workers from 22 companies had reached agreements with their employers to take leave without pay, the figures showed, a slight decrease from Jan. 15, when 941 workers from 25 companies had agreed to take unpaid leave.

While many have speculated on the impact COVID-19 might have on Taiwan’s tourism and hospitality industries, Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment director Lee Yi-hsuan (李怡萱) said that the ministry is monitoring the situation in cooperation with local labor affairs authorities.

The data are yet to show any effect from the coronavirus, Lee said.

Most companies with employees on unpaid leave were in the metal materials or electrical

machinery sectors, she added.

The companies also tended to have a workforce of fewer than 50 people and their unpaid-leave programs lasted for less than three months with the consent of their employees, who agreed to take up to four days of unpaid leave each month, the ministry said.