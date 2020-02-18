Woman’s children dead after alleged suicide attempt

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A woman could be charged with murder after she allegedly killed her two children before trying to commit suicide, New Taipei City police said on Sunday evening.

The woman, surnamed Wu (吳), a 30-year-old single mother, on Thursday checked into a motel in Wugu District (五股) with her two children, police said.

Wu was divorced six years ago and her family said that she was in financial trouble, as she had not been able to hold down a steady job in the past few years.

Her ex-husband called the police after he received a text message from her early on Sunday morning saying that she planned to commit suicide along with their two children, police officer Ruan Kuo-cheng (阮國城) said.

The police contacted the motel and a motel employee found all three unconscious inside the room.

The woman was resuscitated after having ingested pills, but her eight-year-old daughter and six-year-old son died, Ruan said.

“We found signs of strangulation on the necks of the children, and there was evidence of sedatives or some form of drug” in their systems, Ruan said.

Wu is under investigation for murder, Ruan added.

Police said they questioned her yesterday.

New Taipei City Social Welfare Department officials said social workers were alerted to Wu’s case on Tuesday last week, when they received a report of Wu having emotional and financial problems.

They dispatched officers to her residence on Thursday, but she had already left.

The department said that people in need can apply for emergency funding of NT$5,000, adding that counseling and other social welfare assistance is provided by local government offices.