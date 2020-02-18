Changhua borough is looking for helpful foreigner

Staff writer, with CNA

A borough warden in Changhua is searching for a community-spirited foreign resident who helped with a garbage pick-up project on Sunday.

Chen Wen-chia (陳雯嘉) posted a picture on the local cleaning team’s Facebook page looking for a man, believed to come from the UK, who helped with the Tapu Drainage Ditch (大浦截水溝) cleanup.

She said a local resident had told her on Sunday that a foreigner was helping out.

“When I rushed there, the man had finished working and already placed the rubbish in a few large black plastic bags,” she said. “I attempted to communicate with him, but all I learned, due to my poor English, was that he might come from the UK.”

Although she was trying to learn more about the man and thank him, he left when she was dealing with other matters, Chen said.

“As I have no idea where he lives, I asked the city’s cleaning team to help find the man and post his photograph on its Facebook fan page,” she said.

The Tapu ditch is an important flood-prevention structure in Changhua, and the roads on either side of it serve as shortcuts to city center, Chen said.

However, people often dump garbage, mostly household waste or large items such as vehicle tires, in the ditch, she said.

Changhua garbage cleanup team captain Lin Chun-fu (林群富) said that it was embarrassing that a foreigner had helped clean the environment ruined by locals.

“We want to find him and thank him in person,” Lin told reporters.