Campaign to recall Han sets up shop in Taipei

By Wu Su-wei / Staff reporter

The campaign to recall Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) moved to Taipei yesterday as the Taiwan Statebuilding Party began collecting signatures for the petition in Ximending (西門町) area.

Wang Ying-hsin (王映心), deputy chief of the party’s Taipei chapter, said that since the second phase of the petition began, the chapter has received several requests from Kaohsiung residents living in Taipei to set up locations for them to sign the petition.

Thus, the chapter and some stores are now hosting signing locations, she said, adding that a booth was also set up in Xinmending so that more young people could participate.

In response to reports that Han’s supporters have verbally abused or attempted to block petitioners in Kaohsiung, Wang said that the party’s Taipei chapter and the locations in Taipei and New Taipei City it has partnered with have not experienced similar situations.

They would not back down even if they did, she added.

Although the second-phase petition has already passed the 300,000-signature threshold, organizers would continue to pursue their goal of collecting 480,000 signatures, she said.

A woman in Taipei said that she signed the petition because she believes Han is not doing a good job as mayor.

The booth was convenient, she said, adding that otherwise she would have had to find the time to travel back to Kaohsiung.

Several onlookers wished the workers luck and even shouted “caobao [草包, “country bumpkin”] step down” as plainclothes police officers guarded the area.

In Kaohsiung, Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), one of the leaders of the recall campaign, said that as of Saturday night, the petition had received 316,437 signatures, signaling the determination of Kaohsiung’s residents.

The second-phase petition reached 300,000 signatures in just 18 days — ahead of the deadline, he said.

“Kaohsiung is the home court of Kaohsiung people, not a hotbed for Han Kuo-yu, Han fans and other political gangsters,” he said.

“Kaohsiung’s residents want to take back their sovereignty,” he said, urging Han to resign.

Additional reporting by Wang Jung-hsiang