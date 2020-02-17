TPP to push for voting age change

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) yesterday said that in the new legislative session it would push to lower the voting age and election candidacy age to 18.

“The TPP’s first major project after entering the Legislative Yuan is to launch an amendment to ‘the Constitution and two laws’ to ensure ‘18-year-old citizens’ right to vote,’” the party said on Facebook.

The two laws are the Civil Servants Election and Recall Act (公職人員選舉罷免法) and the Presidential and Vice Presidential Election and Recall Act (總統副總統選舉罷免法).

Included in the post is a video showing TPP legislators Tsai Pi-ju (蔡壁如) and Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) explaining the party’s idea.

“Since the Constitution was promulgated in 1947, the voting age has been 20 years old,” Chiu said, adding that the party aims to change that.

Article 130 of the Constitution says that citizens who are 20 or older have the right to vote, except as otherwise provided by the Constitution or by law, and that citizens who are 23 or older have the right to be elected.

Tsai said that Japan and South Korea do not limit the voting age or candidacy age in their constitutions, so the party thinks the restriction should be removed from the Constitution and that age should only be regulated by the “two laws.”

“Lowering the voting age to 18 is a trend in many democratic countries,” Chiu said.

Young people now can receive enormous amounts of information rapidly and have more opportunities to discuss public issues, but even though the criminal liability age is set at 18, they are still not allowed to vote, he said.

The TPP would communicate with three legislative party caucuses on the issue, and hopes that all parties can cooperate to remove the age limit from the Constitution first, without trying to amend other articles at the same time, Chiu said.