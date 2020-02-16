Virus Outbreak: DPP lawmakers propose legislation for relief funds

By Peng Wan-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday proposed special legislation to provide a legal basis for the government to provide NT$60 billion (US$2 billion) in emergency relief to the nation’s industries affected by an outbreak of COVID-19 in China.

The special funding would be available for 18 months, allowing for the cut-off to coincide with the conclusion of fiscal year 2021, DPP Legislator Ho Hsin-chun (何欣純) said.

The funding could be extended with the approval of the Legislative Yuan, Ho said, adding that she hoped all parties would put aside their differences to ensure the speedy passage of the legislation.

The proposed relief plan aims to improve disease prevention efforts and social welfare; provide subsidies to small and medium-sized enterprises; and stimulate the economy.

DPP Legislator Rosalia Wu (吳思瑤) said that the arts and humanities sector should also be supported by the plan, as fears over COVID-19 have greatly affected museums and theaters.

The service industry and other related areas have also been hit hard, Wu said, adding that the government should consider prioritizing the purchase of artwork from those who have been greatly affected.

The legislation stipulates that, if needed, the government could issue small-sum vouchers to help stimulate the economy.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus last week proposed its version of the legislation to approve NT$50 billion in funding to subsidize industries affected by the outbreak.

In the Executive Yuan’s version, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) called for NT$60 billion in funding and a duration of up to one year.

The Cabinet said that it hoped its version would be passed during an Executive Yuan meeting scheduled for Thursday and that it would forward it to the legislature for approval as soon as possible.