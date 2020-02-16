Year’s first case of whooping cough is middle-aged man

Staff writer, with CNA

A man in his 40s from northern Taiwan has been confirmed to be this year’s first case of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Friday.

The man visited Shenzhen, China, at the end of last year, returned to Taiwan on Jan. 10 and began coughing on Jan. 30, the centers said in a statement.

After being tested on Wednesday last week, the man’s diagnosis was confirmed on Feb. 11, the centers said.

He has since made a complete recovery, and his three immediate family members have not shown any signs of having been infected, it said.

Whooping cough is highly contagious, the agency said, adding that its symptoms include a runny nose, fever and severe coughing fits.

In rare cases, specifically among infants, the disease can lead to pneumonia, brain lesions and even death, the centers said.

The number of cases so far this year is comparable to the one to five confirmed cases during the first seven weeks of each year from 2016 to last year, centers statistics showed.

The number of annual cases ranged from 17 to 34 during that period, and 56 percent of cases during that period were infants who had not yet reached the vaccination age or had received only one dose of the vaccine, the centers said.

The National Health Insurance program offers the multi-dose vaccine to children at the ages of two, four, six and eighteen months and five years, the agency said.