FDA issues warning for weight-loss drug

Staff writer, with CNA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued a product warning for weight-loss drug Belviq, after US medical authorities on Thursday reported that clinical trials on the drug’s active ingredient, lorcaserin, showed an increased risk of several types of cancer.

Clinical tests on people taking lorcaserin found a higher frequency of pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers, the US Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

After being notified of the trial data, the drug’s manufacturer, Ensai Inc, submitted a request to voluntarily withdraw it from the market, the statement said.

On Friday, Hung Kuo-teng (洪國登), section head of the Medicinal Products Division of Taiwan’s FDA, said that only one product containing lorcaserin — 10 milligram doses of the weight-loss drug Belviq — was approved for sale in Taiwan.

Since the drug is not covered by the National Health Insurance program, there are no exact statistics on how widely it is used, Hung said.

Based on responses from retailers, average annual sales of Belviq are about 5 million doses, with Taiwan’s FDA estimating that 10,000 to 20,000 people use the drug, he said.

People who are taking Belviq should immediately discontinue use of the drug and discuss other weight-loss strategies with their physician, Hung said.

Chuang Yi Biotech, the holder of the product’s permit in Taiwan, on Friday said that it would instruct domestic medical institutions to stop writing prescriptions for Belviq.

Chuang Yi Biotech said that the drug accounts for about 60 percent of its annual earnings.