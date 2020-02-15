First local typhoid case of the year reported in south

Staff writer, with CNA

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday reported this year’s first locally acquired typhoid case.

A Philippine migrant worker in his 30s in Kaohsiung on Monday tested positive for the disease, the CDC said in a statement.

The man developed a fever on Jan. 21, and had headaches and blood in his stool, it said, adding that he was treated in a hospital on Jan. 31 and hospitalized a week later after showing no improvement.

He has since been discharged, it said.

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said typhoid is a bacterial infection that enters the body through the gastrointestinal tract, with symptoms of fever, diarrhea, headaches, abdominal pain and coughing usually beginning eight to 14 days following exposure.

People should not eat raw food or drink unboiled water, and should wash their hands with soap before eating and after defecating, Chuang said.

As the man had not traveled overseas since returning from a nine-day trip to the Philippines in February last year, the infection originated in Taiwan, although its source remains unknown, the Kaohsiung Department of Health said in a news release.

Nine people, who mainly lived or worked with the man, are undergoing 14 days of health monitoring, department division head Ho Hui-pin (何惠彬) said.

Taiwan has reported two typhoid cases this year, with the other a case imported from Indonesia, the CDC said.

Last year, there were 21 typhoid cases reported in Taiwan, 17 of which were imported, mainly from Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Cambodia, CDC data showed.