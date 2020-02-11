Virus Outbreak: KMT proposes bill to set budget for outbreak relief

By Wu Su-wei / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday proposed a bill that would set aside a special budget of NT$50 billion (US$1.66 billion) to help the public and industries bear the likely economic effects of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak.

China is the world’s second-largest economy, and has close economic and trade relations with Taiwan, KMT caucus secretary-general Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) said, adding that he expects the outbreak to “have a greater economic effect on Taiwan than SARS.”

The government should implement precautionary measures and propose a “bailout bill” to show its commitment to outbreak response, and to stabilize the economy and allay people’s fears, Chiang said.

The KMT’s draft includes educational subsidies and living allowances for the children or dependents of epidemic prevention personnel who die from the virus; bailouts, extended loans or subsidies for outbreak-affected industries — such as the travel, tourism and food industries; time off work for people placed in mandatory quarantine; clear rules for epidemic prevention-related childcare leave; and rewards for developing a vaccine for the virus, he said.

If other parties have similar bills, they should propose them soon, he said, calling for hearings take place as soon as possible.

KMT caucus whip Lin Wei-chou (林為洲) said that he hopes a meeting schedule can be set at cross-party negotiations this week.

Other opposition parties have similar ideas and hope that a special budget would be implemented for outbreak response, Lin said.

KMT Legislator Chen Yu-jen (陳玉珍) said that the party is taking precautionary measures by proposing a bill before the economic effects materialize.

Relying on the government’s second reserve fund or the public budget for outbreak relief would crowd out other budget items, Chen said.