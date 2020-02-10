Virus Outbreak: Facebook pages use virus to phish for information

By Huang Chao-hsiang, Liu Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer

Two Facebook pages are attempting to capitalize on the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak and phish for personal information, a security software company said.

Demand for surgical masks has surged, as people are worried about the outbreak. The two Facebook pages — “Sticker Center” (貼圖中心) and “Livestream for Slick Deals in Taiwan” (寶島好康直播粉絲團) — allegedly said that they would provide masks if users “liked” their message and posted under it, Trend Micro said on Feb. 2.

Once a user did so, a bot would message the user to gather their personal information and sell it to other businesses, Trend Micro said.

Facebook users who have posted to the two groups could receive messages, often with a profile picture of a scantily clad woman, attempting to scam the user, Trend Micro said.

In other news, there has been a spike in Facebook account hacking, with an increasing number of users complaining that their accounts have been hacked, and virus-embedded links or adult content videos or pictures have been posted on their accounts.

The Taipei Department of Sports on Friday said that a department-affiliated Facebook page was hacked, with pornographic images and links shown instead of its posts.

The department said it had contacted Facebook immediately to temporarily shut down the page, adding that it had reported the incident to the police.

It apologized to the page’s subscribers, and said that it was in the process of gathering evidence to take legal action against whoever was responsible.

Experts urged Facebook users to be cautious and not click on unknown links shared by friends.