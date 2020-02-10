Virus Outbreak: Taiwan to join WHO forum remotely

Staff writer, with CNA, BRUSSELS

Taiwanese experts are to participate online in a WHO forum next week to combat the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, a WHO official said on Saturday, although Taiwan is fighting for greater inclusion.

“We will have Taiwanese colleagues online, as we will have experts from the rest of China online,” Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, told a news conference.

Ryan was responding to a reporter’s question about whether Taiwan would be participating in a WHO global research and innovation forum, which is being held tomorrow and on Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, and whether Taiwan’s inclusion could indicate a reversal in WHO policy.

Since 2017, the WHO has barred Taiwan from the World Health Assembly (WHA) and its meetings at the insistence of China, following the election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of the Democratic Progressive Party in May 2016.

Taiwan was the only country with confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV to be excluded from WHO Emergency Committee discussions held in Geneva.

However, a number of countries, including Canada, Japan and the US, as well as the EU, have in the past week renewed their support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the WHA.

With regard to the upcoming forum, Ryan did not explain the sudden inclusion of Taiwanese experts, nor did he confirm whether anyone from Taiwan had been invited to attend the forum in person.

However, he did say that “many colleagues who are in high-risk countries [are] taking the opportunity not to travel,” and that he was certain that experts participating in the forum online would “contribute equally to the discussions.”

Ryan also said that the WHO has been communicating with Taiwanese officials and public health experts.

Taiwanese experts have been engaging with officials from China and the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Ryan said.

Asked about the forum, Executive Yuan spokesperson Kolas Yotaka said that the Cabinet was still negotiating with the WHO for greater inclusion.

Kolas said that Taiwan could contribute by sharing its measures against the spread of the virus, as it has managed to contain the outbreak so far, with no signs of community transmission and one of the patients having already been discharged from hospital.

The WHO should not exclude Taiwan in the midst of a global health crisis, she said, adding that it would be a mistake if the organization continues to pander to China in doing so.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that it is negotiating with the WHO to allow Taiwanese experts to attend the forum in person.

A decision on the issue would be made today, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said.