Uncle detained in death of two-year-old

Staff writer, with CNA

A Taipei court on Thursday ordered a man detained over his suspected involvement in the death of his two-year-old nephew due to neglect, the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office has said.

Prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for the man, surnamed Lin (林), on Jan. 14, when they charged his sister and her boyfriend, surnamed Hsiao (蕭), with child abandonment resulting in death.

The Taipei City Fire Department on Nov. 9, 2018, responded to a call regarding an apartment on Linsen N Road, where they discovered the severely malnourished body of the boy, the office said.

An investigation found that the boy was the son of the tenant, a 22-year-old single mother who worked at a hotel and reportedly had a mild intellectual disability.

In August that year, a relative who had been looking after the boy told Lin to take the child back to his sister, with whom he was living at the time, the investigation found.

The siblings, along with the woman’s boyfriend, who moved in with them in September that year, routinely starved and beat the child, and kept him locked in the bathroom, prosecutors said.

In October, Lin and Hsiao moved out of the apartment, and began inviting the mother to spend long periods of time away from home, ultimately resulting in the boy’s death due to neglect, they said.