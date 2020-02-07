Dogs experience car sickness, too, vet says

By Liu Pei-fen and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Dog owners should pay special attention to the behavior of their canine companions while riding in vehicles, because they can experience car sickness just like people, a Taipei veterinarian said.

Car sickness in dogs occurs for the same reasons it does in humans: a parasympathetic nervous system imbalance, Da’ai Animal Hospital veterinarian Huang Kuo-lun (黃國倫) said.

Dogs experiencing car sickness might drool, vomit, appear unable to focus their eyes or seem lethargic, he said.

“When this occurs, the owner must stop the vehicle and let the dog drink some water and rest,” he said. “However, they must not feed the dog right away.”

While car sickness is not life-threatening, there is a chance dogs could choke on their vomit in severe cases, Huang said.

As dogs sometimes swallow their vomit rather than letting it out, owners should pay close attention to the animals’ breathing if they tend to get car sick, he said, adding that these dogs should not be given too much food or water before traveling by car.

Owners should help their dogs adapt gradually to riding in the car, first by taking them into the vehicle with the engine off to adjust to the space inside, and then while it is on to get used to the engine’s vibrations, he said.

After that, owners should drive short distances with their dog while monitoring their condition, he said.

If a dog is unable to adapt to riding in moving vehicles, owners could use over-the-counter car sickness medication, Huang said.

Small dogs should be given one-fourth of a tablet, medium-sized dogs half a tablet and large dogs a full tablet, he said, adding that owners should never exceed this dosage.

Dogs that are pregnant or have a heart condition should not be given car sickness medication, he said.

During trips with a dog, owners should open windows for ventilation, without leaving enough room for the dog to jump or fall out of the vehicle, Huang said, adding that dogs should sit in the front passenger seat of the vehicle whenever possible.

Dogs experience more movement in the rear seats of a vehicle, which could make it easier for them to become sick, he said.

Making frequent rest stops is also important during longer drives, he added.