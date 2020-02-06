UK tech awards open to Taiwanese firms

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

The UK Tech Rocketship Awards are open to Taiwan for the first time and six Taiwanese firms would be invited to join London Tech Week in June, the British Office Taipei said yesterday.

More than 58,000 people attended the London Tech Week in June last year, which held more than 300 events, its Web site showed.

“We’re already seeing a strong increase in the number of innovative technology companies taking advantage of what the UK has to offer through expansion, enjoying the lowest corporate tax rates in [the] G20,” British Representative to Taiwan Catherine Nettleton was quoted as saying in a statement, encouraging Taiwanese firms to use the program to expand their global reach.

For applicants to qualify for the awards, they must be companies that supply innovative and technology-led solutions and which have had trade operations for more than two years, the office said.

The awards for Taiwan are divided into three categories — artificial intelligence (AI) and data science, technology for an aging society (life sciences) and future mobility — with two firms to be selected for each category, the office said, adding that categories are set according to each participating nation’s strengths.

The awards for Australia, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea include other categories, such as clean growth, agricultural technology, or connected consumers and creativity, while AI is a category for all countries except Japan.

The term AI remains ubiquitous in the global tech media, even though its hype peaked in late 2011, and the data science cluster is taking center stage in emerging technology, the UK’s Tech Nation Report for last year said.

“While the US, China and Israel have significantly more mature, late-stage AI companies, the UK ecosystem remains dominated by start-ups,” with only 3.2 percent of all high-growth tech company births in 2017 specifically related to AI, the report said.

Applications from Taiwanese firms would be accepted through April 13 and winners are to be announced on May 11, with selected teams able to join London Tech Week from June 8 to 12, the office said.

The office would sponsor the round-trip flights of one representative from each selected company, it added.