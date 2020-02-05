Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

POLITICS

Hau registers for KMT race

Former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌) yesterday registered for the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chair by-election, accompanied by former Taichung mayor Jason Hu (胡志強) and a group of KMT members. Hau pledged that if elected he would “selflessly seek out and cultivate the party’s future leaders.” He would “wholeheartedly focus on work that’s required of the party chairman and not view the post as a springboard to another political position,” he added. Hau, 64, a former KMT vice chairman, previously said that he would not run for president or any other position if he is elected KMT chair. The March 7 by-election is to fill the post left vacant by Wu Den-yih’s (吳敦義) resignation last month following the party’s defeats in the Jan. 11 elections.

DIPLOMACY

Lai meets Senator Rubio

Vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on Monday met with US Senator Marco Rubio in Washington. Rubio reiterated his support for bilateral relations and discussed how to further strengthen ties between the two sides and the importance of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in international organizations, the senator’s Twitter account said. Lai’s visit to Washington is the first by a vice president-elect since the US switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, although his office has said that the visit is in an individual capacity. Lai “does not have any particular official mission or role” on the trip and because the trip is being made in an individual capacity, most of his schedule would not be made public, said former Democratic Progressive Party legislator Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), who is accompanying Lai on the trip. She said the main purpose of the trip is to attend the National Prayer Breakfast. The annual breakfast is held on the first Thursday in February.

DIPLOMACY

Petition signed by 65,630

A petition in New Zealand urging the government to establish diplomatic ties with Taiwan had garnered 65,630 signatures as of Monday when the endorsement period ended. The petition, initiated by “Edd Forrest,” opened for signatures on Jan. 7. There is no minimum signature threshold at which a petition has to be addressed by the New Zealand House of Representatives, according to the petition guidelines. A petitioner can request that a representative present the petition to the House after the signature period is over, although the representative can refuse to do so.

CULTURE

French academics honored

Six French academics from the Institut de France were honored by the government on Monday for their contributions to promoting long-term cultural exchanges with Taiwan. The “Cultural Medal” was established this year by the Ministry of Culture. The medals were presented by Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) at the Taipei Representative Office in Paris to institute chancellor Xavier Darcos; perpetual secretary of the institute’s Academy of Moral and Political Sciences Jean-Robert Pitte; and academy members Marianne Bastid-Bruguiere, Pierre Delvolve, Daniel Andler and Pierre Charau. “Honoring the Institut de France with the first edition of the award has always been my greatest wish,” Cheng said, explaining why the ceremony was held in Paris. The recipients are also among the people who helped conceive the Taiwan-France Cultural Awards, which were established by the ministry’s predecessor, the Council for Cultural Affairs, and Academy of Moral and Political Sciences in 1996.