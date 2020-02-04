Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

DIPLOMACY

William Lai departs for US

Vice president-elect William Lai (賴清德) on Sunday departed Taiwan for the US to attend the National Prayer Breakfast, an annual gathering of political and religious leaders in Washington. The event, which is organized by US-based Christian organization The Fellowship, is scheduled for tomorrow and Thursday, and US President Donald Trump is expected to attend. In a statement issued yesterday, Lai’s office said that he is attending the National Prayer Breakfast in an individual capacity and would return to Taiwan on Sunday. During the trip, Lai is to meet with members of think tanks and overseas Taiwanese organizations, and make a brief stop in New York, his office said. Ambassadors are typically invited to the annual event. Taiwanese officials who have attended in the past include Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰), former representative to the US King Pu-tsung (金溥聰) and former premier Frank Hsieh (謝長廷).

DIPLOMACY

MOFA seeks FedEx fix

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has instructed its representative office in Atlanta, Georgia, to demand a correction from delivery services provider FedEx over its “inappropriate” designation of Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site. “The company has not concretely responded to us yet, but the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Atlanta will continue to negotiate with FedEx to correct the erroneous designation,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said on Saturday. Several netizens noticed on Friday that FedEx was now referring to Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” on its drop-down menu in the sender section and on its language menu at the bottom of the Web site. One netizen wrote on an Internet forum that he used the FedEx Web site early last month and the designation was “Taiwan” at the time. At press time last night, the designation was still “Taiwan, China” on the FedEx Web site.

HEALTH

H1N1 is greater risk: CDC

While attention is focused on the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, the influenza virus A (H1N1) is posing a greater threat after it claimed 13 lives in Taiwan in just one week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said. The CDC said that 116,705 people sought medical treatment for flu-like symptoms at hospitals nationwide last week, including 61 confirmed flu cases. The H1N1 virus, commonly known as swine flu, is the main source of flu infections in residential communities, accounting for 84.5 percent, the CDC said. From Oct. 1 last year through Jan. 25, there were 771 serious infections mainly caused by the H1N1 virus, including 56 flu-related deaths, CDC data showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

Philippine film to be shown

Record-breaking romantic drama Hello, Love, Goodbye is to be the first Philippine film ever to be screened at VieShow Cinemas on Valentine’s Day, a statement released by entertainment group ABS-CBN said. The highest-grossing Philippine film of all time is to be subtitled in Chinese for local viewers during special screenings at selected VieShow Cinemas starting on Feb. 14, the statement said. The screenings are to take place at VieShow Cinemas Kaoshiung FE21, VieShow Cinemas Tainan FE21, VieShow Cinemas Taichung Top City, VieShow Cinemas Hsinchu FE21, VieShow Cinemas Taoyuan Tonlin, VieShow Cinemas Linkou Mitsui Outlet Park, VieShow Cinemas Banciao Mega City and VieShow Cinemas Taipei Qsquare.