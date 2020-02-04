Eswatini ties strong in spite of PRC

Staff writer, with CNA

Eswatini remains a staunch ally despite China’s political and economic pressure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late on Sunday, after Beijing reportedly threatened to cut business ties with the African nation if it maintained diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

“Eswatini has reiterated its firm intentions to deepen its diplomatic relations with Taiwan, even in the face of pressure from China,” ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement.

The ministry wishes to express its “sincere appreciation and highest respect” to Eswatini for standing up to China’s efforts at suppression, she said, adding that Beijing was “rudely interfering in the economic activities of another nation.”

The Times of Swaziland reported late last month that an undated statement reportedly issued by the Chinese embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, said that visa applications by Swazi citizens would be processed only at that embassy.

“According to the latest notification of the Chinese government, starting from January 10, 2020, visa applications of Swaziland citizens to mainland China will be processed by the Chinese embassy in South Africa,” the newspaper said on Jan. 24. “At the same time, the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre and other Chinese diplomatic missions will not accept the applications anymore.”

Citizens of Eswatini used to be able to apply for China visas at any Chinese embassy or consulate office in South Africa.

South Africa’s Daily Maverick reported that Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian (林松添) indicated in a statement that not only have restrictions been imposed on visa applications, but his embassy could also keep a close watch on Swazi citizens planning to travel to China.

“Such an embarrassing situation is the result of Eswatini defying the ‘one China’ principle and maintaining so-called ‘diplomatic ties’ with the Taiwan authorities, a province of the PRC,” the Daily Maverick quoted Lin as saying in the statement.

The paper also reported that China was threatening to “cripple” Eswatini economically if it did not immediately switch recognition from Taiwan to China.

“No diplomatic relations, no more business benefits,” it quoted Lin as saying. “To maintain such an immoral and abnormal relations [sic] with Taiwan authority politically disregards the Eswatini national dignity, economically disregards the interest of its country and people.”

The Times of Swaziland reported that Beijing might have convinced Chinese businesses to stop trading with Swazi companies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is fully aware of Beijing’s actions against Eswatini and has been in close contact with Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, Minister of Foreign Affairs Thulisile Dladla and other top officials.

Taiwan would help Eswatini uphold its national dignity, the ministry said, responding to information it said it had obtained from its embassy in the African country.