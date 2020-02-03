Virus Fears: TV broadcasts for key virus prevention information

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The government is to use terrestrial and cable television channels to broadcast important epidemic prevention information to counter the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus, the National Communication Commission (NCC) said yesterday.

The measure was discussed at a meeting on Friday with officials from the Executive Yuan’s Department of Information Services, representatives from various broadcast media associations, and executives from terrestrial and cable news channels, the NCC said.

The media representatives responded positively to the request to broadcast information, it said.

Radio service providers said they could transmit messages in a faster manner and would not be limited by word counts.

The Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法), Radio and Television Act (廣播電視法) and Satellite Broadcasting Act (衛星廣播電視法) allow the government to reserve airtime to share important epidemic prevention information, the NCC said.

Article 52 of the Communicable Disease Control Act states that while “the Central Epidemic Command Center is in existence, government organizations at various levels, in accordance with instructions of the commanding officer, may have the priority to use communication media and facilities to report epidemic conditions and information relevant to the measures necessary for the emergency.”

The government would reserve airtime from now through Saturday next week, and important disease prevention messages would be shown on TV at least twice per day to keep the public informed, the NCC said.