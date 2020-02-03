‘Visit the Queen’ tickets go on sale

By Lin Hsin-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administrative Office yesterday said that it is selling tickets for a “Visit the Queen at Night” event at Yehliu Geopark (野柳地質公園) in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) from April 17 to April 26 that features two nighttime concerts.

The office is hoping to attract more tourists to the park and the surrounding area, in particular the north coast, it said, adding that local industries and the tourism sector would hopefully benefit.

The first concert on April 18 is to feature singers Kevin Lin (林隆璇) and Where Chou (周蕙), while the second on April 25 is to feature Bobby Chen (陳昇).

Cellist Chang Cheng-chieh (張正傑), violinist Connie Mae (康妮媚) and the youth group of the National Taiwanese Symphony Orchestra are also to perform by the sea during the event, the office said.

The tickets to enter the park cost NT$200 and are being capped at 700 per day, the office said.

Two travel agencies — Lion Travel Service Co and Ann-I Travel Service — and online ticketing platform KKday would also be selling tickets, it said, adding that 200 tickets would be sold at the entrance each night.

Tickets to the concerts cost NT$1,000 and are to be capped at 600 per concert, the office said, adding that children must be six or over to attend.

Shuttle buses to the park are to leave from East 3 Gate at Taipei Railway Station twice a day with the round-trip fare costing NT$100.

All shuttle bus proceeds are to be donated to the New Taipei City branch of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, the office said.