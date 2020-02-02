Pets not spreading virus, WHO says

By Liu Pei-fen and Dennis Xie / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The WHO on Wednesday posted a statement on Chinese microblogging site Sina Weibo, debunking rumors that dogs and cats could contract or transmit the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

“No current evidence shows that domestic pets, such as dogs and cats, could catch the novel coronavirus,” the post said in Mandarin. “Washing hands with soap after contact with pets significantly reduces the risk of catching other bacteria commonly passed between pets and humans, such as Escherichia coli and Salmonella.”

The misconception stems from a comment by Chinese epidemiologist Li Lanjuan (李蘭娟), who said during an interview with state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) that “the novel coronavirus spreads among mammals, so household pets that have contact with Wuhan pneumonia patients should be placed under quarantine.”

The comments quickly spread online, with netizens in China raising concerns over reports of people abandoning pets and allegedly killing stray animals due to fear of infection, animal rights group Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network said on Thursday.

Some online commenters said Chinese media were promoting panic, as they reportedly exaggerated Li’s statement to mean that pets could spread the virus, when Li had said that pets that have had contact with people infected by 2019-nCoV should be quarantined.

Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine senior official Hsu Jung-pin (徐榮彬) said that coronaviruses are diverse, with varied sources of infection for different animal species, and no disclosed data so far have suggested that household pets could contract 2019-nCoV.

Worried pet owners could keep their animals away from crowded places and carefully spray them with disinfectant with 75 percent alcohol content to remove bacteria and germs after being outside, Taiwan Animal Protection Monitor Network said, citing a veterinarian’s suggestions.

However, owners should avoid the eyes, mouth, nose and any open wounds when applying a disinfectant, it added.