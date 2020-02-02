KMT lawmakers urge reviews of masks for kids

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Executive Yuan should review the distribution channels of surgical masks to meet the demand of 1.7 million children returning to school on Feb. 11, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus said yesterday, amid fears of a local outbreak of a novel coronavirus that was first discovered in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

There has been a shortage of masks at drugstores and convenience store chains, despite the Cabinet on Thursday announcing a plan to centralize their distribution, KMT caucus secretary-general Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

If even masks for adults could not be purchased at these places, masks for children must be harder to find, Chiang said, adding that this has worried many parents.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday dispatched consignments of masks to convenience stores, but did not include online shopping platforms, he said, urging the Cabinet to swiftly add them to its distribution channels.

Judging by the production rate of masks, the output of children’s masks constitutes only about 10 percent of total output, translating to about 390,000 masks per day, KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) said.

As parents of kindergarteners are frantically shopping for masks, the Cabinet should ensure sufficient supplies of children’s masks before elementary and junior-high-school students return to school, she said.

The government could take the initiative to dispatch masks to schools when classes begin, she added.

Classrooms could be vulnerable to cross-contamination and are potential vector sites for the virus, KMT Legislator Hsieh Yi-fong (謝衣鳳) said, adding that the situation could turn into community-wide outbreaks if the virus is taken home by schoolchildren.

Apart from dispatching masks to convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, the government should also distribute them to school clinics and local health centers, where they would be accessible to teachers and students, she said.

KMT Legislator Chen Yu-chen (陳玉珍) called on the government to work more closely with couriers to give people advance notices on its Web sites on when and where they can buy masks, so that they would not panic over supplies running out.