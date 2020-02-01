Taipei’s Circular Line open and free

Staff writer, with CNA

The first section of the Taipei MRT metropolitan rail system’s Circular Line yesterday officially began operations and is offering free rides to the public through Feb. 29.

The Yellow Line, as it is also called, operates from 6am to midnight daily, connecting Dapinglin (大坪林) to the New Taipei Industrial Park in New Taipei City via Sindian (新店), Jhonghe (中和), Banciao (板橋) and Sinjhuang (新莊) districts, making it unnecessary to pass through Taipei, officials said.

At the ceremony, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) and New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said they hoped that the extended MRT network, totaling 131 stations, would make travel in the two cities more convenient.

The new line, which has been eagerly awaited by New Taipei City’s 4 million residents, is likely to pave the way for further development in the city, Hou said.

Travelers departing from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport can check in and drop off luggage at New Taipei Industrial Park Station, the Yellow Line’s transfer station to the Taoyuan Airport MRT, Taoyuan International Airport Corp said yesterday.

New Taipei Industrial Park Station operates the service — previously only available at Taipei Main Station — from 6:15am to 9pm daily, the airport operator said.

The service is initially only available to those traveling on China Airlines, EVA Airways and their respective subsidiaries, Mandarin Airlines and UNI Airways, it said, adding that the check-in and drop-off must be completed three hours before departure.

The Yellow Line’s 14 stations should ease congestion at existing transfer stations, as people traveling through the city’s southwest can bypass downtown, instead of heading there to transfer, officials said.

This month, people taking the Circular Line are to travel the first section free, but would be charged the regular fare when they transfer to and from other lines, they said.

The new section links passengers to the Songshan-Sindian Line (Green Line), the Jhonghe-Sinlu Line (Orange Line) and the Bannan Line (Blue Line) on the Taipei MRT system.

Transfer to the high-speed rail and Taiwan Railways Administration lines is available at Banciao Station.

The first section, also called the Jhong Huan Section (中環, central circle), is the line’s only elevated segment. The other three are to be underground.

Construction has not yet started on the other sections, namely the Nan Huan Section (南環, south circle), the Bei Huan Section (北環, north circle) and the Dong Huan Section (東環, east circle).