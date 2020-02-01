Virus Fears: Support for Taiwan to participate at the WHO increases

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter, with CNA

Global support for Taiwan’s participation in WHO meetings has grown as the international body continues to bar the nation from its discussions about 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), even though Taiwan had reported 10 cases as of yesterday.

EU External Action Service spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson on Thursday said that Taiwan should be included in the global body, as it has the expertise and ability to contribute.

The remarks came after similar calls by US officials, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trudeau on Wednesday said during a question-and-answer session in the Canadian parliament that his administration supports the meaningful participation of Taiwan in international multilateral forums.

On Thursday, Abe said during a legislative session that Taiwan’s participation in the WHO is necessary to effectively fight the spread of 2019-cCoV, adding that it would be difficult to maintain health and prevent the virus from spreading further in the region if Taiwan is excluded from the WHO for political reasons.

Taiwan is not a member of the UN or its affiliated organizations, including the WHO, due to opposition from China.