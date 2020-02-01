Virus Fears: DPP official slams China

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) yesterday criticized the administration of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), saying it had concealed information on the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, creating a “disease prevention debacle.”

From information in the public domain, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31 last year filed two so-called “red-titled documents,” informing the Chinese State Council of 27 cases of the pneumonia-like disease, Wang said.

According to the documents, the earliest case can be traced to Dec. 12 last year, he said.

Leong Hoe-nam (梁浩南), an infectious diseases specialist at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital in Singapore, on Jan. 5 said that the virus could be spread by direct human-to-human transmission, as many people who had been confirmed to be infected with 2019-nCoV had not been to the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, where the virus purportedly originated, Wang said.

However, the commission on Jan. 6 rejected Leong’s remarks, saying that the virus could not be spread that way and on Jan. 17 claimed that there had not been any new confirmed cases since Jan. 6 — statements that would later be disproved, Wang said.

On Monday last week, Chinese epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan (鍾南山) — a key figure in containing the SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003 — said that 2019-nCoV can be spread through direct human-to-human transmission, Wang said.

Chinese online news outlet caixin.com on Wednesday last week reported the first case of a physician contracting the disease had occurred on Jan. 10, he said.

The Chinese National Health Commission learned of the virus late last year, but concealed the news and failed to tackle the matter scientifically, Wang said.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) did not order nationwide disease prevention methods until Monday last week, he said, adding he suspected that from Jan. 6 to Monday last week, Chinese authorities were screening reports about the virus.

The “Xi Jinping institution has led to a disease prevention debacle and is taking a heavy toll on people’s lives and the economy,” Wang said, adding that the credibility of information published by the CCP about the outbreak is suspect.