Virus Fears: DPP vows suit over profiteering claim

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials yesterday said that the party would not tolerate smears and rumor-mongering, and that it would file a judicial complaint over social media messages that claimed the DPP has been trading in masks to make up to NT$4.5 billion (US$148.76 million) per month.

The rumors were disseminated on Facebook, messaging app Line and other social media platforms, with claims that the “DPP was getting rich from the mask business” by taking advantage of demand due to the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak, DPP spokesman Ho Po-wen (何博文) said.

“These are false claims and are vicious attacks against the DPP, so we will file a judicial complaint with the Criminal Investigation Bureau seeking prosecution,” Ho said.

Evidence indicates that the messages were first circulated in a Facebook group for supporters of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), originating from an account named “Han’s Army,” while another was first seen in a Facebook group for local affairs in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林), originating from an account named Sung Chung-chi (宋中積), Ho said.

From these sources, the rumors were disseminated widely on social media, as many people do not fact-check such things and pass them on, he said.

The messages claimed that “medical masks cost NT$1 each to make, but companies controlled by the DPP government rounded them up and sold them to convenience stores for NT$4 to NT$5,” he said.

“It profits by NT$3 to NT$4 for each mask,” Ho cited the messages as saying, adding: “With a daily distribution of 4 million to 6 million masks, how much can the DPP make per day?”

“The DPP government has prohibited exports of masks for a month, so only it can sell and make a profit,” Ho quoted the social media messages as saying.

“Every day, it makes NT$15 million, which multiplied by 30 equals NT$4.5 billion per month,” he quoted them as saying, adding that the false claims were “unprofessional,” as not even the math was right, with “NT$15 million multiplied by 30” adding up to NT$450 million.

The vilification of the party would not be tolerated, he said.

Chou Chiang-chieh (周江杰), another DPP spokesman, said that combating 2019-nCoV is like the nation fighting a war.

People who circulate falsehoods can create panic, so a judicial investigation and prosecution is necessary, Chou said.