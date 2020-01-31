Goal setting key to lower depression, anxiety: professor

By Wu Liang-yi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People who are persistent about goal setting, and those who have strong wills and are capable of positive reappraisal are less affected by anxiety and depression, and less prone to panic disorders, National Taiwan Normal University adjunct professor Lin Chia-hsin (林家興) said on Tuesday last week, citing US research.

The paper, “Relations Between Cognitive and Behavioral Strategies and Future Changes in Common Mental Health Problems Across 18 Years,” by Pennsylvania State University doctoral candidate Nu Hani Zainal and professor Michelle Newman was published in the Journal of Abnormal Psychology in May last year.

The study recruited 3,294 participants — US residents at least 18 years old who had an average age of 45 — to assess how they adhered to goals, exercised self-control and saw the positive side in worst-case scenarios, and how their mental state affected depression, anxiety and panic disorders.

Participants who remained committed to self-set goals and remained positive and upbeat in the 1990s were less prone to depression, anxiety and panic disorders in 2013, the research showed.

The results show that cognitive and behavioral strategies such as establishing a life goal gives meaning and direction, and helps to improve mental health, Lin said.

While giving up a goal would give a sense of temporary relief, subsequent feelings of regret and disappointment increase, Lin said.

John Tung Foundation mental health center director Yeh Ya-hsin (葉雅馨) said that people who report depression or anxiety disorders are prone to negative thoughts, and feelings of depression and helplessness.

The study could provide alternative methods for therapists to help such people, allowing them to gradually generate more positive emotions, or gain purpose, Yeh said.