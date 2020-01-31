Virus Fears: Authorities crack down on quarantine breaches, fake news

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Justice on Wednesday issued directives for the judiciary and law enforcement agencies to step up efforts against people breaching quarantine orders, circulating misinformation and other illegal activities in Taiwan related to an outbreak of a novel coronavirus.

As a result, authorities in central Taiwan yesterday imposed a fine of NT$100,000 against a man surnamed Liu (劉) for defying an order to be quarantined at home following his return from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the 2019-nCoV virus, on a flight carrying a woman who was later confirmed infected with the disease.

Changhua Public Health Bureau Director Yeh Yen-po (葉彥伯) said that authorities on Wednesday tracked down Liu, the fifth day since his return on Saturday last week with Taiwan’s fourth confirmed 2019-nCoV case.

Liu had been placed on a monitoring list and was required to keep in contact with health authorities, with orders to remain at home and refrain from going to public places, but he went missing and had not answered his phone for five days, Yeh said.

Yeh said that he had requested that the police locate Liu, whose registered residence is in Changhua’s Lugang Township (鹿港).

In addition to the fine, Yeh said that police and health officials were questioning Liu about his whereabouts since his return to Taiwan, as they suspected that he had not remained at home and instead visited public places in other cities.

Meanwhile, Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) ordered that an investigation into the circulation of misinformation regarding the coronavirus outbreak be expedited and that related incidents be given priority to stem the disease’s spread in Taiwan.

The Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau and prosecutors would initiate criminal investigations against those who deliberately attempt to spread the disease, defy orders to remain at home and other illegal activities, Tsai said.

The bureau’s Fake News Prevention and Control Center has bolstered its efforts to fact-check media reports and curb the online circulation of misinformation related to the outbreak, which would result in criminal investigations, the ministry said in a statement.

“The center will monitor incidents of misinformation and false reports, find their original sources for follow-up investigations and immediately issue clarifications for the public,” it said.

All public prosecutors’ offices would strive to expedite investigations into cases concerning illegal activities related to the disease and provide updates to the public “to show the government’s strong focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak and its determination to punish those who contravene orders from health officials to contain its spread, serving as a warning to offenders and assurance to society,” it said.

The ministry also called on people who have recently visited Wuhan and other Chinese cities to remain at home in self-quarantine for the prescribed period, follow the orders of health officials, wear masks at all times and refrain from going to public places.