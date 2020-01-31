Virus Fears: Ministry proposes measures to help travel operators

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has proposed several measures to lower the impact of a novel coronavirus outbreak first discovered in Wuhan, China, on the nation’s tourism industry, including tax breaks and facilitating bank loans for travel operators.

With the virus spreading fast in China and overseas, Taiwan has limited the entry of Chinese tourists and banned travel agencies from organizing tour groups to China.

As a government subsidy for fall and winter tours will soon expire, travel operators are concerned that these factors would present a challenge to the nation’s travel industry in the next few months.

Lion Travel Service Co, one of the nation’s largest travel agencies, yesterday estimated losses of up to NT$250 million (US$8.26 million) after canceling tours to China departing between Saturday last week and Feb. 29.

Local media reports said that Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) has been exchanging views with several travel industry leaders on how the government could assist them in coping with these challenges and yesterday met with representatives from the Travel Agent Association of Taiwan to discuss possible bailout plans.

A source familiar with the matter said that the proposed bailouts would cover losses sustained by travel agents and hoteliers.

For one, travel agents arranging tours for Chinese tourists would receive partial compensation if they have to send their guests home early or suspend tours to China in compliance with the government’s policy, the source said.

Another proposal is to have the Tourism Bureau subsidize part of the interest payment for loans secured by travel operators to support their operations, the source said.

The bureau would also assist hoteliers in securing bank loans, raising their credit limit and lowering processing fees, the source said.

It would discuss with state-owned banks and other financial institutions a plan to set up an ad hoc funding program for hoteliers so that they can quickly obtain funding, the source added.

Hoteliers would be given a break on property taxes, with the losses in tax revenue sustained by local governments being covered by the central government, the source said.

The government is also considering whether to reduce the sales tax and income tax for hoteliers — similar to a tax scheme that the government adopted for hoteliers affected by the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak, the source said.

For airlines offering cross-strait flights, the government plans to talk to airlines about ticket funds or allowing passengers to change their tickets to a later date and lowering processing fees, the source said, adding that the ministry would help integrate resources from different departments to jointly promote Taiwan as a travel destination.

The bureau announced that the ban on group tours to China remains effective until the end of next month as the outbreak has yet to show signs of improvement.