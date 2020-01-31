Staring at cellphones for long periods harms eyes

By Chen Chien-chih and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Binge watching programs on mobile devices could lead to blurred vision and other eye problems, an ophthalmologist has warned.

Liang Chung-ling (梁中玲), director of Kaohsiung-based Bright Eyes Clinic, said she treated a 45-year-old woman with acute myopia who watched programs on a cellphone for extended periods.

The woman, who sought treatment after experiencing blurred vision while riding her scooter, reported watching dramas on her cellphone for several hours every day after work, and even longer on weekends and holidays, Liang said.

She developed cataracts and her visual acuity fell to 0.5 on the decimal chart in her left eye and 0.1 in her right eye, and she required surgery to prevent permanent eye damage from retinal detachment, Liang said.

Asia University Hospital Eye Center deputy director Lin Chun-ju (林純如) described treating a 10-year-old boy who watched an excessive amount of TV during long holidays and often read comic books with very small print.

He complained of vision problems, she said, adding that he had developed acute myopia in his right eye and moderate myopia in his left eye.

Visits to the eye doctor generally increase by about 20 to 30 percent after the Lunar New Year holiday each year, and ophthalmologists treat about 10 percent more patients for macular degeneration annually at that time, she said.

Children’s retinas are more sensitive to the blue light from mobile device screens, and the light sensitive cells in their retinas can be damaged by long-term use, possibly decreasing visual acuity, Liang said, adding that parents should limit screen time to 30-minute periods with a minimum five-minute break between uses.

People should also hold mobile devices far from their eyes and lower the screen’s brightness by 30 percent, she said.

Mobile devices should never be viewed in the dark as this causes the pupils to dilate, which lets a greater amount of harmful blue light into the retina, she added.

Sunlight increases the eyes’ secretion of dopamine and inhibits deformation of the eyes from stretching, Lin said, adding that people should spend more time outdoors and looking at distant scenery.

Foods high in lutein, zinc, and vitamins C and E can also help stave off vision problems and should be part of one’s diet, she said.