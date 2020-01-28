Cold front’s arrival brings plummeting temperatures, rain

Staff writer, with CNA

A strong cold front will cause temperatures to plummet over the next two days, with snow possible in mountainous areas, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Intermittent showers throughout northern and eastern Taiwan are expected, while cloudy skies and rain are forecast in central and southern parts of the country, the bureau said.

Daytime highs in low-lying areas are forecast to range from 15?C to 18?C in northern Taiwan and 13?C to 20?C in other parts of the nation, the bureau said.

The mercury is likely to fall to 13?C to 15?C at night in the western half of Taiwan and 17?C to 18?C in Hualien and Taitung counties, it added.

Foggy conditions are expected in areas near Matsu, with high waves and strong winds in areas north of Tainan, eastern Taiwan and Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu, it said.

There is also a possibility of high waves along the northeastern coast near Keelung, it said, as it reminded those at sea to remain vigilant at all times.

There is also a chance of snow in mountainous areas at altitudes of 3,000m and above, the bureau said.