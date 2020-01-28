FEATURE: New horizon for readers next week

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) is to open on Tuesday next week at the Taipei World Trade Center, with hundreds of events scheduled over the six-day fair.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is “New Horizons of Reading” (閱讀新風景).

While in previous years the exhibition occupied Taipei World Trade Center Halls 1 and 3, this year it will be limited to Hall 1, Taipei Book Fair Foundation chairman Robert Lin (林訓民) said.

The venue reduction has been the “biggest challenge” the foundation has faced for this year’s show, the 28th, so it decided to use the second floor of Hall 1 as well, he said.

Maps released by the foundation show that the children’s section, which traditionally was housed in Hall 3, will be on the ground floor of Hall 1, along with sections for publishers, foreign pavilions, comics and non-governmental organizations.

The second floor is to house an arts and crafts market, an exhibition of original, award-winning Taiwanese books and more publishers, among other sections.

The winners of this year’s TIBE Book Prize and Golden Butterfly Award — which were announced earlier this month — will be included, the foundation said.

This year’s guest of honor nation is South Korea.

The theme of South Korea’s booth is to be “K-Style” — short for “Korean Style,” Seoul Book Institute president Joo Yeon-sun said.

Its design was inspired by apartment buildings in Seoul, he said.

A dozen South Korean authors are expected to take part in the exhibition, including Kim Young-ha, Cho Nam-joo, Kim Tak-hwan, Suzy Lee, Choi Eun-young, So Jae-won, Kang Gyung-hyo, Seolzzi, Park Joon and Son Won-pyeong, the foundation said.

One of the most highly anticipated appearances will be by Cho, who wrote the 2016 novel Kim Ji-young, Born 1982, which was adapted into a film last year.

Cho is scheduled to participate in a discussion with psychiatrist and writer Teng Hui-wen (鄧惠文) and Reveal Books deputy editor-in-chief Chiang Hui-hsien (蔣慧仙) on Friday next week at 4pm. The discussion is to be held at the Theme Square on the first floor.

Starting at 5:15pm, Cho is to be at the South Korean booth for a book signing and reading session.

“K-Style” is also the theme of this year’s TIBE International Publishing Forum on Wednesday.

Joo Yeon-sun and other publishing professionals are scheduled to talk about topics ranging from children’s books to queer literature in the South Korean publishing industry, the foundation said.

The forum is to be moderated by publisher Linden Lin (林載爵) and offer simultaneous interpretation in English, Mandarin and Korean, the foundation said.

Germany, which was last year’s guest of honor, is to have a pavilion presented by the Goethe Institute Taipei and the Frankfurter Book Fair, the foundation said.

Four German writers — Emma Braslavsky, Britta Jurgs, Jan Mohnhaupt and Ronen Steinke — are to attend, a Goethe Institute Taipei spokeswoman said.

While the German pavilion usually features different writers each year, Steinke, who took part in last year’s exhibition, reached out to the pavilion’s organizers to say he was interested in returning to Taipei, she said.

The pavilion is to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth with books on those topics, she added.

The French pavilion, presented by the Bureau Francais de Taipei, the Bureau International de l’Edition Francaise and the Librairie Le Pigeonnier, has invited authors Emmanuel Lepage, Elsa Mroziewicz and Alain Lancelot to the exhibition, Bureau Francais de Taipei Cultural Counsellor David Kibler said.