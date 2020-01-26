Jay Chou ranks first on Spotify, Line Music

Staff writer, with CNA

Jay Chou (周杰倫) was the most popular singer in Taiwan on two major music streaming platforms — Spotify and Line Music — last year.

Chou’s songs were the most-streamed in Taiwan on Spotify last year, beating counterparts from South Korea, the UK and Hong Kong.

Since launching his first album — Jay — in 2000, Chou, 41, has released 43 albums.

He has won many honors, including best male Mandarin singer, best composer, best producer and best album of the year, at the Golden Melody Awards, Taiwan’s version of the Grammy Awards.

South Korean pop group BTS, which entered the Taiwanese market in 2014, were in the second spot on Spotify’s list.

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), British singer Ed Sheeran and Hong Kong’s Gloria Tang (鄧紫棋), also known as GEM, placed third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Among the top five Taiwanese singers or groups on Spotify’s list, Chou ranked first, followed by Tsai, Taiwanese band Mayday (五月天), Eric Chou (周興哲) and rapper OSN Gao (高爾宣).

In terms of the most popular pop groups in Taiwan regardless of nationality, BTS topped the Spotify list, ahead of Mayday, Taiwanese independent band EggPlantEgg (茄子蛋), California rock band Maroon 5 and hip-hop group MJ116 (頑童).

Spotify’s most-streamed albums in Taiwan were OSN’s #osnrap, Tsai’s Ugly Beauty (怪美的), Canadian singer Shawn Mendes’ eponymous album, Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project and US singer-songwriter Billie Eillish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

As for Line Music, which entered the local market in July last year, Jay Chou also topped its list as the most popular male singer in Taiwan, ahead of Singapore’s J.J. Lin (林俊傑) and Eric Chou, and Taiwan’s Hsiao Huang-chi (蕭煌奇) and Nine Chen (陳零九).