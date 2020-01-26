Eat right to enjoy holiday, nutritionist says

By Tsai Ssu-pei / Staff reporter

A Taipei-based nutritionist advised following three basic principles to stay healthy while enjoying the Lunar New Year holiday feasts: eating the right amount, consuming less oil and taking in more fiber.

Many traditional dishes served during the holiday are based on meat or seafood, and are high in fat, sodium and calories, Chen said.

Deep frying, frying in sweet and sour sauce, and thickening dishes with starch are common cooking methods for making traditional dishes, she said.

People can easily consume a significant amount of calories from eating them, so changing cooking methods can help contain calorie intake, she said.

Deep fried white pomfret — a common dish as “fish” (魚) sounds like “surplus” (餘) in Chinese, and is often used to wish people a prosperous new year (年年有餘) — can be steamed to reduce fat and calories, Chen said.

Another common dish is Buddha Jumps Over the Wall (佛跳牆), deep-fried chicken with taro, which can be replaced with hot pot with more vegetables, such as Chinese cabbage, garland chrysanthemum and enoki mushrooms, that are high in fiber, she added.

For other common dishes, such as braised pork knuckles, fried mullet roe, fried sweet and sour pork ribs, sausages and cured meat, which are mostly high in calories, fat and sodium, Chen suggested eating only the proper amount to maintain a balanced diet.

She also advised eating vegetables first, then meat, staples and fruits, which can prevent people from consuming too much carbohydrates, while fruit can replace high-calorie desserts.

Taipei City Hospital’s Zhongxing Branch nutritionist Hsu Pei-li (徐裴莉) said that consuming 25g to 30g of dietary fiber every day can help stabilize blood sugar and regulate cholesterol levels, as well as control body weight and improve digestion.

Food that is high in fiber, such as whole grains and fruit, usually also contains other nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phenolic compounds and phytochemicals, which can help remove free radicals, improve immunity and postpone the aging of physiological function, she added.

Kang Hung-ming (康宏銘), director of family medicine at Taipei-based ReShining Clinic, said that seasonal flu and pneumonia are common during the Lunar New Year holiday due to the cold weather.

People should try to keep their body warm, follow healthy daily routines and get vaccinated against flu, he said, adding that they should seek medical attention immediately if they have a fever, cough, difficulty breathing or lose consciousness.

As cardiovascular events are also more common in the winter, Kang urged people with chronic cardiovascular diseases to avoid food that is high in sugar, fat and sodium, exercise moderately and avoid stress for a healthy holiday.