Ministry warns of fire hazards over Lunar New Year

By Huang Hsin-po and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

People must remember to turn off their stoves when away from the kitchen to prevent fires from starting, the Ministry of the Interior said on Tuesday.

There were 237 household fires during the Lunar New Year period last year, ministry statistics showed.

Of those, 49.4 percent were due to kitchen mishaps, the ministry said.

In second place, at 19.8 percent, were blazes caused by random fire sources, such as still-lit cigarette butts, while electricity and gas-related incidents placed third at 16 percent, it said.

Pots and pans should not be left to boil over, as this could lead to gas leakage, the ministry said.

If a pot is left to cook for too long, the food could dry out and burn, also causing a fire, it added.

When trying to put out cooking oil fires, people should turn off the heat source and put a lid on the pan to smother the flames, instead of pouring water on them, it said.

As the use of water heaters is likely to increase over the Lunar New Year holiday, the ministry said that people should be careful about carbon monoxide poisoning.

The main cause of carbon monoxide poisoning last year was due to a lack of ventilation for water heaters, it added.

In addition, people should not exceed the recommended voltage, should not tie cables together, should refrain from keeping plugs in damp places, should refrain from leaving appliances plugged in for too long, should not leave flammable items near appliances and should not use appliances that are not certified, the ministry said.

The ministry urged families who do not yet have smoke detectors or fire alarms to install them.