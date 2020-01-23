Sect leader and nine staff indicted over beatings

Staff writer, with CNA

Ten senior members of a Taiwan-based group called the China Daily Good Deed Association (中華日行一善學會) were indicted on Tuesday for using physical violence against several members, resulting in the death of one in China and the blinding of another in Taiwan.

After police raided the group’s headquarters in Nantou County, 61-year-old leader Lin Hsin-yue (林欣月) and nine of her staff were charged with breaching the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例), as well as causing bodily harm and bodily injury leading to death, the indictment released by the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office said.

In March last year, a Taiwanese woman surnamed Fang (方) accompanied Lin on a visit to the association’s place of practice in China’s Guangxi Province, and was allegedly beaten to death by a member during a purification ritual, it said.

Lin fled to Taiwan and hid in a mountainous area in Nantou, the office said.

On Aug. 21, investigators raided Lin’s home in Taichung and the Nantou headquarters, where they found several members kneeling outside after apparently being beaten.

Investigators confiscated several items, including teaching materials on the association’s doctrine, cash, uniforms and steel rods that were allegedly used to beat members.

Lin, who her followers address as “Holy Mother,” and more than a dozen staff were detained for questioning.

Fang’s family members helped prosecutors obtain a report detailing the cause of her death from the Chinese hospital where she was treated, the office said, adding that they also have testimony from Fang’s family members who visited China after she died.

The association was established by Lin in 2008, purportedly to inspire virtue and promote physical and spiritual health.

It has two branch offices in China and one in Taichung, and about 100 followers, the Criminal Investigation Bureau said.

At least 15 followers have allegedly been physically abused, the bureau said, adding that the association has also allegedly been persuading minors to run away from home and beating up members who want to leave.