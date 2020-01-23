Advocates urge better climate plan

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter

Environmentalists and newly elected legislators yesterday urged the government to propose a more ambitious climate policy, as it plans to amend the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) this year.

Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Chang Tzi-chin (張子敬) last month said that the agency would propose draft amendments to the act in March to strengthen regulations and incentives for related goals.

The EPA is not equipped with proportionate power to coordinate the plans of other government agencies, which should be solved with an amendment to the act, Environmental Rights Foundation researcher Lin Yan-ting (林彥廷) told a news conference in Taipei.

The Executive Yuan should appoint a minister without portfolio to oversee climate action among government agencies, he said.

According to the act, the nation pledges to cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions it produced in 2005, or 284.643 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, by 50 percent by 2050.

It plans to reduce emissions 2 percent this year, 10 percent by 2025 and 20 percent by 2030 from the levels in 2015, as stated in other action plans.

To achieve the goal of 2 percent emissions reduction, the nation would have to keep its carbon dioxide emissions this year to less than 241 million tonnes, or a 7 percent decrease from last year’s level, which is almost impossible, said Chao Chia-wei (趙家緯), a postdoctoral researcher at National Taiwan University’s Risk Society and Policy Research Center.

In amending the act, the government should acknowledge its failure, and make long-term and practical objectives through 2050, he said.

The government should formalize discussion of carbon pricing and energy tax, while requiring energy-intensive industries to improve power use efficiency and the transportation sector to cut more carbon emissions, he added.

While the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has endeavored to enhance the ratio of renewable sources in the nation’s energy mix, its efforts in climate policy have been insufficient, said DPP legislator-at-large-elect Hung Shen-han (洪申翰), a former deputy secretary-general of the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance.

The nation’s climate discussions should not be confined to a debate about whether to continue using nuclear power, which has lost its edge worldwide, Hung said, vowing to promote climate policy in the Legislative Yuan.

Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator-elect Wonda Chen (陳柏惟) and New Power Party legislator-at-large-elect Claire Wang (王婉諭) also called for more action to address climate change.

Air pollution produced by burning fossil fuels would continue to worsen under the DPP’s energy policy of phasing out nuclear power by 2025, Chinese Nationalsit Party (KMT) Legislator Arthur Chen (陳宜民) said, adding that offshore wind power is unstable due to seasonal factors.

The DPP and the KMT were similarly disappointing in climate policies, Taiwan Youth Climate Coalition chairwoman Huang Pin-han (黃品涵) said.

As the nation is to present an updated report of intended nationally determined contributions for curbing greenhouse gas emissions this year, it should address the issue from different aspects: mitigation, adaptation, finance, technology development, capacity building and transparency for climate policy, she said.

Taiwan is not a party to the Paris Agreement, and its self-examination would not be evaluated by the UN, but it should still take action against the global crisis, Huang added.