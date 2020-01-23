Sunny skies expected for three days, bureau says

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Sunny weather is expected across almost all of the nation for the first three days of the Lunar New Year holiday, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

However, temperatures would start dipping again on Sunday due to the arrival of a cold front and a strong northeast monsoon, it said.

The bureau yesterday released its weather forecast for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins tomorrow and ends on Wednesday next week.

Except for isolated showers in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung counties, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation today, the bureau said.

Visibility along the nations’ west coast, as well as Lienchiang and Kinmen counties, would be slightly hampered by fog and low clouds, it said, adding that people should check to see whether their flights have been canceled due to poor visibility.

From tomorrow to Saturday, a cold front would come close to the north coast, increasing chances of regional showers in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung, the bureau said.

Isolated showers are forecast in the north, it added.

The weather would become cooler on Sunday, with temporary showers forecast for the northern and eastern regions, the bureau said, adding that chances of showers would be high in central and southern Taiwan.

From tomorrow to Sunday, people on the west coast, Matsu and Kinmen should still beware of low visibility, and those engaging in ocean sports should beware of large waves, the bureau said.

From Monday to Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop further due to a northeast monsoon and continental cold air mass, the bureau said.

On Monday and Tuesday, temporary showers are forecast nationwide as a wet weather system arrives from southeast China, it said.

Chances of snow would be high at 3km above sea level, the bureau said, adding that strong, large waves would still occur along coastal areas.

Today, temperatures are expected to be 16°C to 27°C in the north, 16°C to 29°C in central Taiwan, 17°C to 29°C in the south and 18°C to 26°C in the east.

From tomorrow to Saturday, temperatures would be 16°C to 25°C in the north, 16°C to 27°C in central Taiwan, 17°C to 29°C in the south and 19°C to 26°C in the east.

On Sunday, temperatures are forecast to drop to 15°C to 20°C in the north, 16°C to 22°C in central Taiwan, 17°C to 26°C in the south and 18°C to 23°C in the east.

From Monday to Wednesday, temperatures are forecast to slide to 12°C to 17°C in the north, 12°C to 21°C in central Taiwan, 14°C to 25°C in the south and 16°C to 20°C in the east.