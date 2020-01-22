Accidents hurt 358 children last year

By Wu Po-hsuan / Staff reporter

Last year, 358 children were accidentally injured or killed, with cases of children accidentally swallowing harmful objects on the rise, a study released on Monday by the Ching-chuan Child Safety Foundation showed.

An analysis of news articles on IBABY, a parenting Web site created by the foundation, found 276 accidents last year involving children, after excluding cases of child abuse or sexual abuse, the foundation said.

The accidents resulted in the deaths of 45 children aged 14 or younger, and caused physical or psychological trauma to 313 children, it said.

The results showed that the primary cause of death or injury among children was traffic accidents, with 120 children being affected.

Neglect caused 76 children to be harmed in accidents, the foundation added.

More than half of the children involved in accidents were six or younger, it said.

Children that age lack the ability to judge dangerous situations, so caretakers need to be more aware of potential risks, the foundation said.

The results also showed that 12 children were injured or killed because they accidentally swallowed something harmful.

Over the past few years, the number of accidental ingestions has risen nearly fourfold, the foundation said, adding that nine cases occurred from 2014 to 2016, but 33 from 2017 to last year.

Harmful things accidentally swallowed by children included bottle caps, stickers, glue and citric acid, among others, the foundation added, urging parents to pay closer attention to the storage of dangerous objects and liquids.

In the past, common items accidentally ingested included medication and baby products, it said.

Signs that a child might have accidentally swallowed something include coughing, drooling, difficulty swallowing, and chest or abdominal pain, MacKay Memorial Hospital pediatrician Chen Wei-tao (陳偉燾) said.

If an accidental ingestion is suspected, children should be immediately taken to the hospital, he said.

Parents should not attempt emergency measures and delay treatment, he added.

There are a number of things not to do in the case of an accidental ingestion: Do not induce vomiting, do not allow the person to eat, do not use a hand to try to dig out the ingested item, and do not arbitrarily perform emergency measures, he said.

Only if the person is having difficulty breathing should someone pat the patient’s back or perform the Heimlich maneuver, or abdominal thrusts, Chen added.