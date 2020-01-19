NTU, Fu Jen best public, private schools: recruiters

Staff writer, with CNA

National Taiwan University (NTU) and Fu Jen Catholic University are the top public and private institutions for graduate employability, a survey released on Friday by the online 1111 Job Bank (1111人力銀行) showed.

The survey of corporate recruiters ranked NTU first among public universities, followed by National Cheng Kung University, National Chengchi University, National Tsing Hua University and National Chiao Tung University.

Fu Jen in New Taipei City took the top rating for private institutions favored by Taiwanese employers, followed by Chung Yuan Christian University, Soochow University, Feng Chia University and Tamkang University.

The survey, which was conducted between Oct. 16 and Nov. 20 last year, collected valid responses from 1,940 corporate executives and employers based in Taiwan.

NTU’s placement on the list is not surprising, as it is the most prestigious and comprehensive institution in the nation, 1111 Job Bank career development and public relations head Daniel Lee (李大華) said.

As for Fu Jen, Lee said that it is well known as one of the few private institutions with a hospital on campus, and is also one of the largest in terms of the number of colleges it has.

However, Lee cautioned that while coming from a prestigious school could add some points to an applicant’s resume, roughly 60 percent of the recruiters polled said that allure would fade after a year.

By that time, employers would be focused on how their recruits handled stress and work life, and judge them on their character and whether they are easy to communicate with, he added.

At the end of the day, it is not only about the school from where a candidate has a degree, but about how competent they are on the job, Lee said.